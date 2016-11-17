BRIEF-Cato reports Q3 earnings per share $0.30

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cato Corp

* For quarter, gross margin rate decreased to 35.5 pct of sales from 37.2 pct last year

* Expect Q4 earnings will be a loss of $0.11 per diluted share to a loss of $0.07 per diluted share

* For year, earnings are now estimated to be in range of $2.08 per diluted share to $2.12 per diluted share

* "Markdown sales in latter part of quarter were significantly less than our earlier forecasts"

* Q3 revenue $207 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: