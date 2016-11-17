FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Perry Ellis International reports third quarter 2017 results
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Perry Ellis International reports third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc :

* Perry Ellis International Inc - total revenue for q3 of fiscal 2017 was $194 million, down slightly from $205.4 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.98, revenue view $887.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly inventory decreased 23% to $112 million as compared to $145 million at end of Q3 of prior year

* Q3 revenue view $194.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.95 to $2.00

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $885 million to $890 million

* Perry ellis international reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

