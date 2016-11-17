BRIEF-Stein Mart reports Q3 loss per share $0.24

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc -

* Sees SG&A expenses for full year to be slightly lower than previous estimate of $360 million

* Stein Mart Inc-"challenging retail environment will likely continue to drive higher markdowns"

* We now expect our full year 2016 gross profit rate to be lower than in 2015

* Reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 sales $299.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $304.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.24

* Q3 same store sales fell 4.6 percent