9 months ago
BRIEF-AzurRx BioPharma, Mayoly-Spindler initiate phase II clinical trial of MS1819-SD
November 17, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-AzurRx BioPharma, Mayoly-Spindler initiate phase II clinical trial of MS1819-SD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - AzurRx BioPharma Inc

* Azurrx biopharma-mayoly spindler grants co marketing rights for recombinant lipase in various geographies, including exclusive rights for north america

* Azurrx biopharma inc - initial study results from ms1819-sd phase ii study are expected in first half of 2017

* Azurrx biopharma inc - azurrx and laboratoires mayoly spindler are party to a joint research and development agreement

* Azurrx biopharma and mayoly-spindler announce initiation of phase ii clinical trial of ms1819-sd for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in chronic pancreatitis patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

