9 months ago
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Catabasis Pharma provides edasalonexent and rare disease pipeline updates at investor day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Catabasis Pharma- Top-line safety and efficacy results from placebo-controlled portion of movedmd phase 2 trial are expected in first half of Q1 2017

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals - Expects to initiate a phase 2 trial for an additional rare disease indication for edasalonexent in Q4 2017 or Q1 2018

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Catabasis expects to report periodic results from MoveDMD open-label extension in 2017

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals provides edasalonexent and rare disease pipeline updates at investor day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

