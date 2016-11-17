BRIEF-Berkshire Hills Bancorp sees FY 2017 core EPS growth in the range of 5-7 pct
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc sees FY 2017 core EPS growth in the range of 5% to 7% - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2f3SuzG] Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Catabasis Pharma- Top-line safety and efficacy results from placebo-controlled portion of movedmd phase 2 trial are expected in first half of Q1 2017
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals - Expects to initiate a phase 2 trial for an additional rare disease indication for edasalonexent in Q4 2017 or Q1 2018
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Catabasis expects to report periodic results from MoveDMD open-label extension in 2017
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals provides edasalonexent and rare disease pipeline updates at investor day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WUZHEN, China, Nov 17 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd rallied behind Beijing's recently-imposed cyber security law on Thursday, following criticism of it from overseas technology rivals.
BARCELONA, Nov 17 Liberty Global's chief executive said the cable group's joint venture with mobile operator Vodafone in the Netherlands did not signal more deals between the two companies in Europe.