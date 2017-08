Nov 17 (Reuters) - XPEL Technologies Corp

* XPEL Technologies Corp says revenue in Q3 of fiscal 2016 was $13.55 million, a 24.6% increase compared to revenue of $10.87 million in prior year

* Q3 earnings per share $0.028

* XPEL reports third quarter revenue growth of 25%