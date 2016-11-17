BRIEF-Berkshire Hills Bancorp sees FY 2017 core EPS growth in the range of 5-7 pct
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc sees FY 2017 core EPS growth in the range of 5% to 7% - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2f3SuzG] Further company coverage:
Nov 17 XPEL Technologies Corp
* XPEL Technologies Corp says revenue in Q3 of fiscal 2016 was $13.55 million, a 24.6% increase compared to revenue of $10.87 million in prior year
* Q3 earnings per share $0.028
* XPEL reports third quarter revenue growth of 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WUZHEN, China, Nov 17 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd rallied behind Beijing's recently-imposed cyber security law on Thursday, following criticism of it from overseas technology rivals.
BARCELONA, Nov 17 Liberty Global's chief executive said the cable group's joint venture with mobile operator Vodafone in the Netherlands did not signal more deals between the two companies in Europe.