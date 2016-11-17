FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Alleghany corporation announces preliminary hurricane Matthew loss estimate
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Alleghany corporation announces preliminary hurricane Matthew loss estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp :

* Alleghany Corporation announces preliminary hurricane matthew loss estimate

* Alleghany Corp- consolidated pre-tax loss related to hurricane Matthew, net of reinsurance, reinstatement premiums, estimated to be less than $75 million

* Alleghany Corp -preliminary loss estimate is comprised of losses from Transatlantic Holdings, RSUI group, with each contributing about equally to loss

* Alleghany Corporation announces preliminary hurricane Matthew loss estimate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

