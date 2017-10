Nov 17 (Reuters) - PDL BioPharma Inc

* Pdl biopharma - agreed to sell $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2021 in an underwritten public offering

* Pdl biopharma- conversion rate of notes to initially be 262.2951 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, or about $3.81/share

* Pdl biopharma prices public offering of $150.0 million of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2021