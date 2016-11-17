BRIEF-DryShips says announces registered direct offering

Nov 17 (Reuters) - DryShips Inc

* Dryships inc says company has entered into a securities purchase agreement with kalani investments limited

* Dryships inc - intends to use net proceeds to repay indebtedness under one or more of our existing credit facilities

* Dryships inc- gross proceeds from sale of securities will be approximately $20 million

* Dryships inc- may further receive up to an aggregate of $80 million if all of preferred warrants are exercised, for total proceeds of $100 million

* Dryships inc - also intends to use net proceeds to repay indebtedness incurred under revolving facility with sifnos shareholders inc

* Dryships inc. Announces registered direct offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: