Nov 17 (Reuters) - Madalena Energy Inc :

* Madalena provides update with respect to argentine oil pricing

* Advised by refineries to which it delivers oil production that oil price it will receive for Nov., Dec. production to be reduced about 30 percent

* One of parties with whom co was in talks regarding sale of certain madalena assets now withdrawn from talks, citing oil price reduction