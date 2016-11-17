BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals says most patients treated with ferric citrate achieved main goal in phase 3 trial

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals announces multiple scientific presentations of phase 3 trial results of ferric citrate for iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD)

* Data demonstrate that in phase 3 trial, majority of patients treated with ferric citrate achieved the main goal

* Pivotal phase 3 data showed potential of ferric citrate (auryxia) to treat IDA in adults with NDD-CKD

* Ferric citrate was well tolerated with up to 16 weeks of dosing