Nov 17 (Reuters) - Female Health Co :

* The Female Health Company / Veru Healthcare reports interim analysis of independent placebo controlled clinical study of Preboost, its proprietary premature ejaculation medication

* Plans to launch Preboost in U.S. before year-end

* Interim analysis results show that preboost improved both objective, subjective symptoms of premature ejaculation compared to placebo