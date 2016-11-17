BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies secures equity financing facility

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SAS :

* Mauna Kea Technologies secures an equity financing facility to support its development

* Kepler Cheuvreux has committed itself to subscribing 1,850,000 new shares (representing an estimated 5.6 million euros ($6.0 million) of capital increase) over course of next 24 mths

* Shares will be issued based on volume-weighted average price of trading days preceding issue, with a discount of 6.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9386 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)