9 months ago
BRIEF-Union Pacific announces new share repurchase authorization, 10 pct dividend increase for Q4
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
November 17, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Union Pacific announces new share repurchase authorization, 10 pct dividend increase for Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp :

* Union Pacific Corporation announces new share repurchase authorization and a 10 percent dividend increase for fourth quarter 2016

* Union Pacific Corp - Board also voted to increase quarterly dividend on company's common shares by 10 percent to 60.5 cents per share

* Union Pacific - Approved early renewal of its share repurchase program, authorizing repurchase of up to 120 million common shares by December 31, 2020

* Union Pacific- new authorization is effective Jan 1, 2017, replaces current authorization, which will now expire on Dec 31, 2016

* Union Pacific Corp- New four year authorization allows for repurchase of another 15 percent of current outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

