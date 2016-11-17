BRIEF-Applied Materials reports Q4 results

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc

* Applied Materials reports Q4 results

* Q4 new orders were $3.03 billion, up 25 percent year over year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.56

* On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, Q4 gross margin increased 1.5 points year over year to 43.7 percent

* Applied Materials Inc says in Q1 of fiscal 2017, applied expects net sales to be in range of $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion

* Qtrly backlog decreased 7 percent from prior quarter to $4.58 billion

* Quarterly sales rose 39 percent to $3.3 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62 to $0.70

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66