9 months ago
BRIEF-Ross Stores reports third quarter earnings, updates fourth quarter guidance
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ross Stores reports third quarter earnings, updates fourth quarter guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ross Stores Inc

* Ross Stores reports third quarter earnings, updates fourth quarter guidance

* Remain on track to buy back a total of $700 million in common stock during fiscal 2016

* Maintaining Q4 comparable sales guidance for a 1% to 2%

* Sees Q4 earnings per share for period are expected to be $.72 to $.75

* Qtrly comparable store sales up 7% versus a 3% gain in prior year.

* Ross Stores sees q4 earnings per share for period are expected to be $0.72 to $0.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $3.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.78 to $2.81

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 revenue $3.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.96 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

