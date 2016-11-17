FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Haynes International reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
November 17, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Haynes International reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc

* Haynes International Inc reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Says backlog was $168.4 million at September 30, 2016

* Primary driver for reduction in backlog was lower order entry combined with shipment of large projects in quarter

* Says expects revenue and earnings in Q1 of fiscal 2017 to be to be lower than those achieved in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Says is expecting lower levels of specialty application project shipments in Q1 as compared to Q4

* Q4 revenue $107.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

