BRIEF-Haynes International reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc

* Haynes International Inc reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Says backlog was $168.4 million at September 30, 2016

* Primary driver for reduction in backlog was lower order entry combined with shipment of large projects in quarter

* Says expects revenue and earnings in Q1 of fiscal 2017 to be to be lower than those achieved in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Says is expecting lower levels of specialty application project shipments in Q1 as compared to Q4

* Q4 revenue $107.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S