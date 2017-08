Nov 17 (Reuters) - Biospecifics Technologies Corp -

* CCH was well-tolerated in actively treated subjects with most adverse events being mild to moderate in severity

* Trial subjects receiving CCH showed statistically significant levels of improvement in appearance of cellulite with treatment

* Press release - Biospecifics Technologies Corp announces positive data from phase 2b study of CCH in patients with cellulite