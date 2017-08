BRIEF-Salesforce announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Salesforce.Com Inc

* Salesforce announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Unbilled deferred revenue of approximately $8.6 billion, up 28% year-over-year

* Fy2017 revenue view $8.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Deferred revenue of $3.50 billion, up 23% year-over-year

* Fy2018 revenue view $10.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.97 to $0.98

* Salesforce.com Inc says qtrly GAAP loss per share was $0.05

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $2.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.12 billion

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $10.1 billion to $10.15 billion

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $2.267 billion to $2.277 billion

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $2.267 billion to $2.277 billion