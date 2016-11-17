BRIEF-Marvell Technology Group announces $1 billion share repurchase plan

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd -

* Company currently intends to repurchase approximately $500 million worth of shares over next 12 months

* Board has approved a dividend payment of $0.06 per share to all shareholders of record as of December 6, 2016

* Newly authorized stock repurchase program replaces in its entirety prior $3.25 billion stock repurchase program

* Marvell Technology Group Ltd announces $1 billion share repurchase plan; declares quarterly dividend payment