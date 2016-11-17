FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-LiveRamp announces acquisition of Arbor and Circulate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Acxiom Corp

* LiveRamp announces acquisition of Arbor and Circulate

* Acxiom Corp says in addition, company will issue $50 million of Acxiom stock awards replacing unvested equity.

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $865 million to $875 million

* Sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Acxiom Corp says in fiscal 2018, Acxiom expects transactions to be accretive to both EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $870.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acxiom Corp says deal for total cash consideration of approximately $140 million

* Acxiom Corp says expects transactions to be dilutive by $0.11 to GAAP diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2017

* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* Acxiom says in fiscal 2017, Arbor and Circulate are expected to contribute about $5 million in revenue and be neutral to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

