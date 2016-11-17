FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Gap Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gap Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gap Inc

* Gap Inc reports third quarter results

* Gap Inc says now expects net closures of about 65 co-operated stores in fiscal year 2016 and a 3 percent reduction of square footage versus to last year

* Continues to expect its adjusted operating margin to be about 8.5 percent in fiscal year 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gap Inc says qtrly Old Navy global comparable sales positive 3 percent, including an estimated negative impact from Fishkill distribution center fire of about 1 percent point

* Gap Inc sees 2016 reported earnings per share $1.41 to $1.50; sees fy adjusted earnings per share in range of $1.87 to $1.92, excluding items

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gap Inc says for fiscal year 2016, company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $525 million

* Total inventory dollars were down 4 percent at end of Q3 of fiscal year 2016.

* At end of Q4 of fiscal year 2016, company expects total inventory dollars to be down in low single digits year-over-year.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $15.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items

* Q3 sales fell 2 percent to $3.8 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.