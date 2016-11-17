FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.78

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Williams-Sonoma Inc

* Announces third quarter 2016 results net revenues grow 1.1% with GAAP EPS of $0.78 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 gross margin improves to 36.8% and merchandise inventories decrease 3.5%

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 revenue $1.245 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.26 billion

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap operating margin in the range of 9.4% - 9.6%

* Sees Q4 total net revenues in range $1,570 million - $1,650 million

* Sees FY capital spending $200 million - $220 million

* Qtrly comparable brand revenue decreased 0.4%

* Gross margin was 36.8% in q3 versus 36.6%

* Sees FY 2016 capital spending in the range $200 million - $220 million

* Sees FY comparable brand revenue up 1% - 2%

* Sees Q4 diluted EPS $1.45 - $1.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

