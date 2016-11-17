BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft Holdings reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 constant-currency sales growth in range of three percent to five percent

* Plan to continue using free cash flow to pay down debt in fiscal 2017

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.15 to $1.20

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 sales $365.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $391.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: