FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Spartan Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in Southeast Saskatchewan and $505 million equity financings
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Spartan Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in Southeast Saskatchewan and $505 million equity financings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp

* Spartan Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in Southeast Saskatchewan and $505 million equity financings

* Spartan Energy Corp says deal for $700 million

* Spartan Energy says deal to be funded through spartan's pro forma credit facility and through committed concurrent equity financings totalling $505 million

* Spartan Energy Corp says following completion of acquisition, Spartan will control approximately 376,000 net acres of land in Southeast Saskatchewan

* Spartan Energy Corp says increased its 2016 exit production guidance from 13,500 boe/d to 20,800 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.