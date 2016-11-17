FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-First Interstate BancSystem Inc expands into growth markets in the northwest with acquisition of Cascade Bancorp
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-First Interstate BancSystem Inc expands into growth markets in the northwest with acquisition of Cascade Bancorp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - First Interstate BancSystem Inc

* First interstate says Cascade shareholders will get 0.14864 shares of First Interstate class a stock, $1.91 in cash in exchange for each share of Cascade

* First Interstate says co's directors entered agreements with Cascade, have agreed to vote shares in favor of transaction

* First Interstate says Cascade shareholders will own approximately 20% of outstanding capital stock of First Interstate once deal is complete

* First Interstate says deal for total consideration valued at approximately $589 million in aggregate, or $7.60 per share

* First interstate says expects deal will result in long-term annual earnings per share EPS accretion of 10% and 2018 EPS accretion of over 8%

* First Interstate says boards of directors of each company have unanimously approved transaction

* First Interstate says two members of Cascade's board of directors will be added to First Interstate board of directors on deal close

* First Interstate BancSystem Inc expands into growth markets in the northwest with acquisition of Cascade Bancorp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

