9 months ago
BRIEF-Molson Coors appoints Tracey Joubert CFO
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Molson Coors appoints Tracey Joubert CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Tracey Joubert appointed Molson Coors new chief financial officer

* Mauricio Restrepo has resigned from his position as chief financial officer of Molson Coors Brewing Company, effective immediately

* Joubert has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Millercoors since 2012

* Restrepo resigned because of matters "regarding personal conduct unrelated to operations or financial statements of company" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

