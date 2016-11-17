Nov 17 Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Tracey Joubert appointed Molson Coors new chief financial officer

* Mauricio Restrepo has resigned from his position as chief financial officer of Molson Coors Brewing Company, effective immediately

* Joubert has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Millercoors since 2012

* Restrepo resigned because of matters "regarding personal conduct unrelated to operations or financial statements of company"