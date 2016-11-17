BRIEF-Agilent Technologies increases cash dividend to 13.2 cents per share
* Agilent Technologies increases cash dividend to 13.2 cents per share
Nov 17 Molson Coors Brewing Co
* Tracey Joubert appointed Molson Coors new chief financial officer
* Mauricio Restrepo has resigned from his position as chief financial officer of Molson Coors Brewing Company, effective immediately
* Joubert has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Millercoors since 2012
* Restrepo resigned because of matters "regarding personal conduct unrelated to operations or financial statements of company"
* Total core revenue, excluding project-related transitions revenue, increased by 19% in Q3 FY2016 compared to Q3 FY2015
* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp enters into agreement to sell waste management division to GFL Environmental Inc for $12.0 million