BRIEF-GlobeImmune announces updates
* GlobeImmune Inc says Gilead Sciences Inc has terminated collaboration and license agreement with company
Nov 17 Drew Industries Inc :
* Drew Industries names Brian Hall chief financial officer
* Drew Industries Inc - Hall has served as company's interim CFO since September 26, 2016, replacing David M. Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Investors showered $23.6 billion in new cash on U.S.-based stock funds over the latest week, the most in nearly two years and the third-largest haul for those funds on record, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Regal Entertainment Group - intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 13 million shares of company's class A common stock