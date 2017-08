Nov 17 (Reuters) - Quorum Information Technologies Inc -

* Q3 sales rose 10 percent to C$3.059 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.0012

* Total core revenue, excluding project-related transitions revenue, increased by 19% in Q3 FY2016 compared to Q3 FY2015

* Quorum releases Q3 fiscal year 2016 results