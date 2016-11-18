EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso falls despite rate hike, Fed action looms

(Updates with final prices after Mexican rate hike) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 17 Mexico's peso fell on Thursday after an interest rate increase by the central bank fell short of expectations for stronger action to counter a slide in the currency sparked by Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win. The peso dipped 1 percent after the 50-basis-point rate increase by the central bank. The hike was in line with a Reuters poll of economists earlier in the week