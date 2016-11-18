PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 18
Nov 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 17 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc
* Says priced its public offering of 4 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $22.75 per share
* Net proceeds from the offering to aclaris are expected to be $85.2 million
* Aclaris announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* says Celgene Corp, through an affiliate, has acquired co's assets related to its proteasome inhibitor, marizomib
HONG KONG, Nov 18 Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp said on Friday it has won a further reprieve to Feb. 27 on tough export restrictions that were imposed on the company by the U.S. government.