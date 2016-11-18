PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 18
Nov 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 17 Beigene Ltd
* Says priced its follow-on public offering of 6.25 million ADSs at a price to public of $32.00 per ADS
* Beigene announces pricing of $200 million public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* says Celgene Corp, through an affiliate, has acquired co's assets related to its proteasome inhibitor, marizomib
HONG KONG, Nov 18 Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp said on Friday it has won a further reprieve to Feb. 27 on tough export restrictions that were imposed on the company by the U.S. government.