BRIEF-Triphase Accelerator says Celgene will buy co's assets related to marizomib

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Triphase Accelerator:

* says Celgene Corp, through an affiliate, has acquired co's assets related to its proteasome inhibitor, marizomib

* under terms of agreement, Celgene will make an upfront payment plus additional regulatory, approval and sales milestone payments

* specific financial terms were not disclosed

* says Celgene will pay it to complete ongoing clinical studies with marizomib

* Triphase Accelerator announces acquisition of its first compound, marizomib, by Celgene Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: