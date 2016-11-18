FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Triphase Accelerator says Celgene will buy co's assets related to marizomib
November 18, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Triphase Accelerator says Celgene will buy co's assets related to marizomib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Triphase Accelerator:

* says Celgene Corp, through an affiliate, has acquired co's assets related to its proteasome inhibitor, marizomib

* under terms of agreement, Celgene will make an upfront payment plus additional regulatory, approval and sales milestone payments

* specific financial terms were not disclosed

* says Celgene will pay it to complete ongoing clinical studies with marizomib

* Triphase Accelerator announces acquisition of its first compound, marizomib, by Celgene Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

