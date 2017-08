Nov 18 (Reuters) - Blackbird Energy Inc :

* Blackbird announces successful 02/2-20 d&c program using stage system, planned closing of stage acquisition, d&c cost reduction, initiation of accelerated business plan and timing of production

* Blackbird Energy - Upper montney well drilling cost of $2.6 million represents a cost savings of $3.0 million