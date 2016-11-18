FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Perma-Fix Q3 loss per share $0.13
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Perma-Fix Q3 loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Perma-Fix :

* Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc says failed to meet its quarterly fixed charge coverage ratio in Q3 of 2016

* Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc says has obtained a waiver from our lender for non-compliance

* Perma-Fix reports financial results and provides business update for the third quarter of 2016

* Perma-Fix reports financial results and provides business update for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $12.9 million versus $17.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.