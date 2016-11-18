BRIEF-Novocure presents positive long term late-stage data on Optune in glioblastoma patients

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd -

* Safety profile in long-term analysis was consistent with interim analysis of EF-14 trial

* Patients treated with optune with temozolomide showed a significant increase in pfs, os compared to patients treated with temozolomide alone

* Long-Term analysis of all 695 patients enrolled in novocure's phase 3 pivotal trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma confirms successful interim analysis results and demonstrates superior two- and four-year survival rates