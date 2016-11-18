FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reg-Abercrombie & fitch co. Reports third quarter results
November 18, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Reg-Abercrombie & fitch co. Reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co :

* Abercrombie & fitch co - comparable sales for q3 down 6%

* Continued adverse impact from foreign currency on sales and operating income in Q4

* Abercrombie & fitch co- for Q4 of fiscal 2016 sees comparable sales to be challenging

* Qtrly abercrombie comparable sales down 14 percent

* Will be closing its a&f flagship store in seoul in january 2017

* Qtrly hollister comparable sales flat

* Now expects capital expenditures to be approximately $140 million for full year

* Abercrombie & fitch - sees for q4, gross margin rate down slightly to last year's adjusted non-gaap rate of 60.7%

* Abercrombie & fitch co - anticipates closing about 35 stores in u.s. In q4 through natural lease expirations, in addition to 15 stores closed ytd

* Abercrombie & fitch co - company expects to open seven new stores in q4, including five in china and two in u.s.

* Abercrombie & fitch-exercised lease kick-out option for a&f flagship store in hong kong, expects to incur lease termination charge of about $16 million in q4

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q3 sales $821.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $830.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

