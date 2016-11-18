Nov 18 Actuant Corp

* Actuant corp - rick dillon will join company effective december 5, 2016 and become executive vice president and cfo effective december 22, 2016

* Actuant -andrew lampereur, company's chief financial officer will remain in his position through q1 earnings announcement on december 21, 2016

* Actuant announces new chief financial officer, board retirements and other items