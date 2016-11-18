New junk-bond provisions called into question
NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - Junk-bond issuers are using aggressive new terms that make it easier for them to breach bond covenants voluntarily, a trend that has some in the market up in arms.
Nov 18 Actuant Corp
* Actuant corp - rick dillon will join company effective december 5, 2016 and become executive vice president and cfo effective december 22, 2016
* Actuant -andrew lampereur, company's chief financial officer will remain in his position through q1 earnings announcement on december 21, 2016
* Actuant announces new chief financial officer, board retirements and other items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - Junk-bond issuers are using aggressive new terms that make it easier for them to breach bond covenants voluntarily, a trend that has some in the market up in arms.
* Says North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended October 2016 down 16 percent
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: