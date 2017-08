Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc :

* Production has increased 1620% to 172 boe/d in Q3 of 2016

* Realized a net loss of $123,000 for q3, a $54,000 increase from Q2 2016 that totalled $69,000

* Ironhorse announces Q3 2016 financial and operating results