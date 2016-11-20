Symantec in the lead to acquire LifeLock-sources
Nov 20 Symantec Corp was in the lead to acquire LifeLock Inc following an auction for the U.S. identity theft protection services company, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Nov 21 Headwaters Inc :
* Says transaction valued at $24.25 per share in cash representing aggregate enterprise value of approximately $2.6 billion
* Headwaters Incorporated enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Boral Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 Symantec Corp was in the lead to acquire LifeLock Inc following an auction for the U.S. identity theft protection services company, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
SYDNEY, Nov 21 Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of construction materials and building products, said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S. firm Headwaters Inc for $2.6 billion in a deal that will double the size of Boral's U.S. business.
SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov 20 A strong quake hit western Argentina, shaking buildings as far away as Santiago, the capital of neighboring Chile, though there were no preliminary reports of damage to people, infrastructure or basic services.