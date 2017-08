Nov 21 (Reuters) - Yy Inc -

* Qtrly diluted net income per ADS RMB 6.90 (us$1.03)

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted net income per ADS RMB 7.48 (US$1.12)

* Yy reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue RMB 2.4 billion to RMB 2.5 billion

* Q3 revenue rose 40.3 percent to RMB 2.09 billion

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up about 26.3 to 31.6 percent