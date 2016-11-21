FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics reports updated immune monitoring data from ICT-107 phase 2
November 21, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics reports updated immune monitoring data from ICT-107 phase 2

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd

* Immunocellular Therapeutics reports updated immune monitoring data from ICT-107 phase 2 trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma at the society for neuro-oncology annual meeting 2016

* Immunocellular therapeutics ltd - Data from phase 2 trial indicated a survival advantage in ICT-107 treated group compared to control group

* Immunocellular therapeutics - In current ongoing phase 3 registration trial of ICT-107, co plans to perform immuno-monitoring to support trial

* Immunocellular Therapeutics - Phase 2 trial data also showed association between immune response, survival, especially in HLA-A2 positive patients

* Immunocellular Therapeutics- Updated immune response data from phase 2 trial showed ICT-107 resulted in development of measurable anti-tumor T cell response

* Immunocellular Therapeutics - Updated immune response data showed ICT-107 resulted in development of measurable anti-tumor T cell response in some patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

