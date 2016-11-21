FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Canadian Solar Q3 earnings per share $0.27
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Solar Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $657.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $685.3 million

* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,185 mw compared to 1,290 mw recognized in revenue in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly gross margin was 17.8 percent, compared to 17.2 percent in Q2 of 2016

* Canadian Solar Inc - For Q4 of 2016, company expects total solar module shipments to be in range of approximately 1.4 GW to 1.5 GW

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $600 million to $750 million

* Q4 revenue view $831.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian Solar Inc - Targets to complete sale of certain utility-scale solar power plants in Canada and China either by end of 2016 or early 2017

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.78 billion to $2.94 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.