FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Rowan partners with Saudi Aramco to create new offshore drilling company
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Rowan partners with Saudi Aramco to create new offshore drilling company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Rowan Companies Plc

* Rowan partners with Saudi Aramco to create a new offshore drilling company

* Rowan Companies PLC - New company is anticipated to commence operations in q2 of 2017

* Rowan Companies PLC - Rowan and Saudi Aramco have committed new company to purchase future newbuild rigs that will be constructed in Saudi Arabia

* Rowan Companies - Co, Saudi Arabian Oil Co signed, through units, agreement to create 50/50 JV to own, operate, manage offshore drilling rigs in saudi arabia

* Rowan Companies PLC- Will contribute an additional two jack-up rigs as they complete current Saudi Aramco contracts in late 2018

* New joint venture company will use Rowan's business in Saudi Arabia as its base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.