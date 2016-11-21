FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile announces Q3 2016 financial results
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile announces Q3 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc -

* Qtrly total revenues increased by 9.7% year over year and 7.8% quarter over quarter to RMB1,128.3 million (us$169.2 million)

* Number of mobile monthly active users was 612 million in September 2016

* For Q4 of 2016, company expects its total revenues to be between RMB1,200 million (US$180 million) and RMB1,240 million (US$186 million)

* Cheetah Mobile Inc says for Q4 of 2016, company expects its total revenue to be between RMB1,200 million (US$180 million) and RMB1,240 million (US$186 million)

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted income per ADS in Q3 of 2016 was RMB0.51 (US$0.08)

* Q3 revenue view CNY 1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view CNY 1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cheetah mobile announces third quarter 2016 unaudited consolidated financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.