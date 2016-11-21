FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teck signs agreement to acquire AQM Copper
November 21, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Teck signs agreement to acquire AQM Copper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd :

* Teck signs agreement to acquire AQM Copper

* Teck Resources Ltd - aqm shareholders will receive CAD$0.23 in cash per AQM common share

* AQM shareholders will receive cad$0.23 in cash per aqm common share

* Teck Resources Ltd - total cash consideration payable to AQM security holders is CAD$25 million, implying total equity value for aqm of CAD$35 million

* Total cash consideration payable to AQM security is approximately CAD$25 million

* Teck Resources - holders of about 18 pct of outstanding AQM shares, including all of aqm's directors, officers, agreed to vote in favour of transaction

* Teck Resources Ltd - teck will hold an 80 pct interest in cmz and mmc will hold remaining 20 pct interest with an option to increase its interest up to 30 pct

* Teck Resources Ltd - AQM board is unanimously recommending that aqm security holders vote in favour of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

