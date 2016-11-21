FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-MACOM announces definitive agreement to acquire Applied Micro
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-MACOM announces definitive agreement to acquire Applied Micro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc -

* MACOM announces definitive agreement to acquire Applied Micro

* Deal for $8.36 per share

* Transaction valued at approximately $770 million

* MACOM intends to divest non-strategic compute business within first 100 days of closing

* Transaction valued at approximately $770 million

* MACOM to benefit from over $600 million of tax net operating loss carry forwards

* MACOM will assume certain equity awards held by Applied Micro employees

* MACOM expects to pay cash portion of acquisition price from cash on hand

* To commence tender offer to purchase each outstanding common share of Applied Micro for about $8.36 per share

* MACOM intends to divest Applied Micro's compute business within 100 days from closing transaction

* MACOM will continue to support compute customers and partners during the transition

* Deal price consists of $3.25 in cash and 0.1089 MACOM shares per share of Applied Micro

* Excluding compute business,sees deal to be accretive to non-gaap gross margin, non-gaap operating margin, non-gaap EPS in fy 2017

* Applied Micro stockholders are expected to own approximately 15% of combined company on a pro forma basis

* MACOM announces definitive agreement to acquire Applied Micro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

